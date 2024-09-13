Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 146.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,444 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $83.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.99 and its 200 day moving average is $80.44. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $83.95.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

