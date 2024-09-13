Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 792 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYK opened at $71.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.20. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $59.04 and a 52-week high of $72.29.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

