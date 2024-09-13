Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Trims Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SGOV stock opened at $100.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75.

