Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC Has $5.04 Million Position in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO)

Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC raised its stake in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,998 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. First Community comprises about 3.3% of Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC owned 3.83% of First Community worth $5,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in First Community by 522.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Community in the second quarter worth $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 409,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Community in the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in First Community by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 32,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Get First Community alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

First Community Stock Down 0.2 %

FCCO opened at $21.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $162.81 million, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. First Community Co. has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $23.30.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 million. First Community had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that First Community Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

First Community Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This is an increase from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. First Community’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

About First Community

(Free Report)

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.