Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $4.48 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 92.72% and a negative return on equity of 43.21%.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Down 48.4 %

NASDAQ STRM opened at $0.25 on Friday. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Streamline Health Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

