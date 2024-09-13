Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Short Interest Up 453.8% in August

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 453.8% from the August 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
SMMYY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,633. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.11 and its 200-day moving average is $7.56. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $8.82.
