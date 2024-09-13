Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,300 shares, an increase of 100.5% from the August 15th total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUTNY traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.97. 20,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,536. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.58.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Trust

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc operates as a trust bank in Japan and internationally. It offers supervising services for management strategies, and financial and human resource management; and general affairs, business process, corporate administration, operational process, risk, and compliance management services; and internal auditing services.

