Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Summit Therapeutics from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Summit Therapeutics from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Stock Performance

SMMT stock opened at $27.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of -171.31 and a beta of -0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average of $7.49. Summit Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $28.62.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that Summit Therapeutics will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Summit Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMMT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 22,977 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Summit Therapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,269,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,095,000 after acquiring an additional 254,261 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 18.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 23.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 69,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.