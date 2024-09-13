Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Senior Officer Linda Dougherty Sells 2,000 Shares

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) Senior Officer Linda Dougherty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.30, for a total value of C$150,590.00.

Sun Life Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SLF traded up C$0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching C$76.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,332. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$70.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$70.34. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of C$61.84 and a twelve month high of C$76.32. The company has a market cap of C$44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 84,866.00, a current ratio of 65.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.77.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.58 by C$0.13. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of C$8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 7.379822 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.36%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SLF shares. Barclays set a C$76.00 price target on Sun Life Financial and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore dropped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$76.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SLF

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.