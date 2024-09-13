Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Senior Officer Linda Dougherty Sells 2,000 Shares

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) Senior Officer Linda Dougherty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.30, for a total value of C$150,590.00.
Sun Life Financial Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of SLF traded up C$0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching C$76.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,332. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$70.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$70.34. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of C$61.84 and a twelve month high of C$76.32. The company has a market cap of C$44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 84,866.00, a current ratio of 65.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.77.
Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.58 by C$0.13. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of C$8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 7.379822 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SLF shares. Barclays set a C$76.00 price target on Sun Life Financial and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore dropped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$76.09.
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.
