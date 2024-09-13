Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) Short Interest Update

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a decrease of 51.5% from the August 15th total of 82,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SDGCF remained flat at $28.18 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.92. Sundrug Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $28.18 and a one year high of $28.18.

About Sundrug Co.,Ltd.

Sundrug Co,Ltd. operates and manages drug stores and dispensing pharmacies in Japan. It operates drug stores that offers pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and daily miscellaneous goods; and discount stores that sells foodstuffs, household goods, etc. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Fuchu, Japan.

