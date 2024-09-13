Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CEO Sells $62,164.30 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) CEO Mary Powell sold 3,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $62,164.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,496,524.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Mary Powell sold 2,148 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $40,360.92.

On Monday, July 8th, Mary Powell sold 5,569 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $70,280.78.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $18.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.09. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $22.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.88. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 66.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $523.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 1.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,374 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 6.0% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 93,585 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 18.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,405 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RUN shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.98.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

