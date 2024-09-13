Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Sells $83,674.46 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 4,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $83,674.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,202,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,662,013.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

RUN opened at $18.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $22.26.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.88. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 66.36%. The company had revenue of $523.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Sunrun’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RUN. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sunrun from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sunrun by 579.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 258,697 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 220,605 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sunrun by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,231,970 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,184,000 after acquiring an additional 29,925 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sunrun by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,781,951 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,617,000 after acquiring an additional 179,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Sunrun by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 36,785 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 16,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

