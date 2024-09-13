Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SHO. Robert W. Baird upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Baird R W raised Sunstone Hotel Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.07.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

Shares of SHO opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average is $10.42. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $11.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.16). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,326,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,114,000 after buying an additional 115,899 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,860,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,341,000 after acquiring an additional 89,211 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,906,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,913,000 after acquiring an additional 88,949 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 313.8% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,873,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,281,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,209,000 after purchasing an additional 236,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

