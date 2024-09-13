Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $425.47 and last traded at $414.75. Approximately 1,858,654 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 8,388,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $412.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMCI. Bank of America cut Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,090.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays downgraded Super Micro Computer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $693.00 to $438.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $650.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Nomura cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $930.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $790.00.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $631.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $805.47. The firm has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Super Micro Computer shares are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, October 1st. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 6th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, September 30th.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.63 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 8.09%. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 28.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 400.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Articles

