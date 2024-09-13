Super Retail Group Limited (ASX:SUL) Insider Acquires A$45,619.04 in Stock

Super Retail Group Limited (ASX:SUL – Get Free Report) insider Judith Swales purchased 2,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$17.11 ($11.40) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,619.04 ($30,412.69).

Super Retail Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.35.

Super Retail Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 8th. This is a boost from Super Retail Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.69. Super Retail Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.48%.

About Super Retail Group

Super Retail Group Limited engages in the retail of auto, sports, and outdoor leisure products in Australia and New Zealand. It offers automotive parts and accessories, handyman items, and tools and equipment, and marine and motorbike products, including batteries, car care products, exterior accessories, hand and power tools, in-car navigation systems, in-car stereo equipment, lighting and electrical products, oils, filters and additives, outdoor equipment and accessories, seat covers and interior accessories, spare parts, paints and panels, and performance products.

