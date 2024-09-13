Swipe (SXP) Price Hits $0.21 on Major Exchanges

Swipe (SXP) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular exchanges. Swipe has a total market cap of $128.25 million and approximately $5.71 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Swipe has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe launched on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 616,919,808 coins and its circulating supply is 616,917,844 coins. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official website is solar.org.

Swipe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

