Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Upgraded to Hold at New Street Research

New Street Research upgraded shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Swisscom to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Swisscom Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SCMWY opened at $64.44 on Monday. Swisscom has a one year low of $53.01 and a one year high of $65.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.28.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Swisscom will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, TV, broadband, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

