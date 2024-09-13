Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Upgraded to Hold at New Street Research

New Street Research upgraded shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Swisscom to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on SCMWY
Swisscom Stock Up 1.0 %
Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Swisscom will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Swisscom
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, TV, broadband, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Swisscom
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.