Sykon Capital LLC Buys 4,508 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sykon Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Sykon Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sykon Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,931,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,280,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,555,000 after buying an additional 648,150 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,246,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,947,000 after buying an additional 803,988 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,549,000 after buying an additional 107,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 455,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,926,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP stock opened at $110.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $110.33.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

