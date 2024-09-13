Sykon Capital LLC Buys New Shares in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT)

Sykon Capital LLC bought a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 613,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 149,744 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $850,000. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $420,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 201,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 33,330 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 44,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 21,630 shares during the period.

Get XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust alerts:

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of XFLT opened at $6.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.05. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Announces Dividend

About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 117.24%.

(Free Report)

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.