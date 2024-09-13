Sykon Capital LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN)

Sykon Capital LLC lessened its holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,797 shares during the quarter. Sykon Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MY Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Long Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF during the second quarter valued at about $827,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 444,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,934,000 after buying an additional 16,539 shares during the period.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MLN stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.95.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

