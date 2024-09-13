Sykon Capital LLC Has $2.44 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Sykon Capital LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,633 shares during the period. Sykon Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 255,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,708,000 after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $79.21 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.47.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.