Sykon Capital LLC Sells 415 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Sykon Capital LLC lowered its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Sykon Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1,056.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,077,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,023 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,941,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,623,000 after purchasing an additional 167,698 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.1% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,740,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,027,000 after purchasing an additional 99,653 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,530,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,883,000 after buying an additional 36,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 14.5% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,108,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,670,000 after buying an additional 140,840 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $41.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.61. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $31.47 and a fifty-two week high of $41.88.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.