SYM FINANCIAL Corp Acquires New Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,654 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 562,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

CFG opened at $39.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.70. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $43.96. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $170,357.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,401.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

