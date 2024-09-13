SYM FINANCIAL Corp Acquires Shares of 416 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in KLA by 2,033.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLAC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on KLA from $900.00 to $765.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on KLA from $990.00 to $960.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $950.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on KLA from $730.00 to $680.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.52.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total value of $12,293,259.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,329 shares in the company, valued at $74,257,998.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,644,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,917 shares of company stock worth $14,568,247 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $733.28 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $440.15 and a 12-month high of $896.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $787.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $752.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 29.09 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. KLA’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

