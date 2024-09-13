SYM FINANCIAL Corp Has $265,000 Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 712.1% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $105.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $133.90.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.72.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

