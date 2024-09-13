SYM FINANCIAL Corp Has $448,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,902,007,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in Chevron by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,808,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845,037 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,513,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,314,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700,289 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,622,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,330,235,000 after buying an additional 1,797,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Chevron by 68,604.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,207,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $180,158,000 after buying an additional 1,206,059 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.82.

Chevron Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CVX opened at $139.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $254.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $135.37 and a 12 month high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 59.98%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

