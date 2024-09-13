SYM FINANCIAL Corp Makes New $401,000 Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,006 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 92,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 42,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of T opened at $21.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.13. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $154.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Daiwa America upgraded shares of AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays raised their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.31.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

