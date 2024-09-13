SYM FINANCIAL Corp Makes New Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 230.7% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.31.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU opened at $87.21 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.83 and a 12-month high of $157.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.57) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -32.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $5,220,767.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,496,781.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

