SYM FINANCIAL Corp Purchases Shares of 7,817 Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,692,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,303,000 after purchasing an additional 141,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 46,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $31.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $27.69 and a 1-year high of $37.90.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.38. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $34.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.75 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

