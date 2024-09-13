SYM FINANCIAL Corp Raises Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.1% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $92.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.53 and a 12 month high of $97.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.94.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

