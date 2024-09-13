SYM FINANCIAL Corp Raises Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 150.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,584,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,399,279,000 after acquiring an additional 330,872 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Mastercard by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,041,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,974,478,000 after acquiring an additional 676,452 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,651,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,574,347,000 after acquiring an additional 43,881 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,595,559,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,250,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,875,266,000 after purchasing an additional 38,380 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $492.11 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $359.77 and a 1-year high of $492.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $459.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $460.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $454.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total value of $42,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,649,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,965,195,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.06, for a total transaction of $4,072,169.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,585,476.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total transaction of $42,192,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,649,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,965,195,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 827,467 shares of company stock valued at $379,595,815. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.88.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

