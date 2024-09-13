SYM FINANCIAL Corp Takes $232,000 Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 378.0% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Wendy’s by 483.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Wendy’s by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

Insider Activity at Wendy’s

In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $17,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,943,466 shares in the company, valued at $256,728,745.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wendy’s Price Performance

WEN opened at $16.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.17. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $20.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $570.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Wendy’s’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 101.01%.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

