SYM FINANCIAL Corp Takes Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,907 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSC. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $247.48 per share, with a total value of $494,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,440. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $247.48 per share, for a total transaction of $494,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total value of $88,529.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,488 shares in the company, valued at $371,077.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.24.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NSC opened at $254.59 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $183.09 and a 12-month high of $263.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $239.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.28.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

