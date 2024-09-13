Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Gap Up to $17.86

Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.86, but opened at $18.32. Symbotic shares last traded at $18.03, with a volume of 84,878 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYM. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Symbotic from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Symbotic from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Symbotic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.23.

Symbotic Stock Up 5.7 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.33.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $491.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Symbotic

In other Symbotic news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $70,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $70,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $184,122.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,915.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,909 shares of company stock valued at $1,148,358. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYM. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Symbotic in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Symbotic by 166.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in Symbotic in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in Symbotic by 22.4% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Symbotic in the second quarter valued at $65,000.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

