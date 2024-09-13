Synectics (LON:SNX) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Synectics (LON:SNX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Synectics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SNX stock opened at GBX 193 ($2.52) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 185.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 183.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.02. Synectics has a twelve month low of GBX 92.40 ($1.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 205.25 ($2.68). The company has a market capitalization of £34.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,072.22 and a beta of 0.69.

Synectics Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. Synectics’s dividend payout ratio is 2,222.22%.

About Synectics

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments: Systems and Security. The Systems segment provides specialist electronic surveillance systems comprising Synergy, a security and surveillance software platform; and radiometrics-enabled COEX explosion-proof cameras for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil and gas applications.

