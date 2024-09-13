Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock Holdings Decreased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $12,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after acquiring an additional 8,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $687.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $630.09.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $488.95 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.62 and a 1-year high of $629.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $539.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $559.99. The company has a market capitalization of $75.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.15, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 22.09%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,655,789.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,655,789.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 8,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.59, for a total value of $4,915,929.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,466,885.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,687 shares of company stock worth $44,616,637. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

