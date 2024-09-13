Syntrinsic LLC Has $65.46 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Syntrinsic LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 842,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 21.7% of Syntrinsic LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Syntrinsic LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $65,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 110.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320,000 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5,259.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,114,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,188,000 after buying an additional 3,056,451 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $146,782,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $95,831,000. Finally, Diversified LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 493.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 1,128,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,997,000 after buying an additional 938,356 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $82.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.36. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $84.57.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

