Syntrinsic LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Syntrinsic LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.6% of Syntrinsic LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Syntrinsic LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Vima LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $111.45 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $120.74. The company has a market cap of $80.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.06.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

