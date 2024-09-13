Syntrinsic LLC Sells 1,809 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Syntrinsic LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF comprises 0.3% of Syntrinsic LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Syntrinsic LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1,622.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 84.7% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

ACWX stock opened at $54.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.53. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.89 and a fifty-two week high of $55.97.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

