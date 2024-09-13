T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target Increased to $230.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded T-Mobile US to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $201.44.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $202.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $135.82 and a 1 year high of $205.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.68 and its 200 day moving average is $174.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $26,030,472.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,183,874.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $26,030,472.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,551,204 shares in the company, valued at $305,183,874.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,787,984.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 973,797 shares of company stock worth $178,105,011 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 184,478 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth approximately $1,908,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $29,962,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth $932,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

