T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Position Trimmed by Morningstar Investment Management LLC

Morningstar Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at $130,386,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 473.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 975,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,022,000 after acquiring an additional 805,106 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at $80,831,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 765,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,434,000 after acquiring an additional 306,524 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 492.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 319,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,001,000 after acquiring an additional 265,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $1,230,772.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,712,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $1,230,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,712,255.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,370 shares of company stock worth $1,627,078. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ TROW opened at $104.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.52. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.41. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $122.27.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 28.66%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

