Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Short Interest Down 71.4% in August

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Taisei Price Performance
TISCY stock remained flat at $11.38 during trading on Friday. 11 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,954. Taisei has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $11.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.60.
Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter.
About Taisei
Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction, and real estate development businesses in Japan. The company constructs offices, commercial facilities, factories, schools, hospitals, tunnels, bridges, dams, railways, expressways, etc.; and engineers production facilities and development facilities for pharmaceutical and logistics fields.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Taisei
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Taisei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taisei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.