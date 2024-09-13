Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Shares Up 0.8%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $174.76 and last traded at $172.79. 2,396,416 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 15,692,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.43.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $899.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.18.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,527,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,630,842,000 after buying an additional 1,501,548 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,061,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,722,410,000 after purchasing an additional 704,804 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,060,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,230,279,000 after buying an additional 422,976 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,695,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,679,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643,949 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,167,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,157,635,000 after buying an additional 750,971 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

