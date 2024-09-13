Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, an increase of 57.3% from the August 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 625,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Target Hospitality Stock Down 0.6 %

TH stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.81. The company had a trading volume of 146,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,089. Target Hospitality has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $16.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.86. The firm has a market cap of $985.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.09.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 30.89%. The firm had revenue of $100.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Target Hospitality’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Hospitality will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 13.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Target Hospitality during the first quarter worth $122,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Target Hospitality by 11.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

