Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, an increase of 57.3% from the August 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 625,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Target Hospitality Stock Down 0.6 %
TH stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.81. The company had a trading volume of 146,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,089. Target Hospitality has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $16.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.86. The firm has a market cap of $985.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.09.
Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 30.89%. The firm had revenue of $100.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Target Hospitality’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Hospitality will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Target Hospitality
Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Target Hospitality
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.