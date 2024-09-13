TD Cowen Reiterates Buy Rating for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)

TD Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CMG. Barclays cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.36.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

NYSE:CMG opened at $56.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $77.39 billion, a PE ratio of 59.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.68.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.