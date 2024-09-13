Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Lowered to C$85.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$85.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TECK.B. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$84.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. CIBC set a C$80.00 price objective on Teck Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$82.50 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$76.40.
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.
