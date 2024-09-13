Tekcapital (LON:TEK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.80

Tekcapital plc (LON:TEK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.80 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.09 ($0.08), with a volume of 880749 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.09).

Tekcapital Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £12.07 million, a P/E ratio of -87.00 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8.83.

Tekcapital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tekcapital plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of technology transfer services to universities and corporate clients in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company offers Microsalt, a micron-sized salt crystal that provide the flavor of salt with half of the sodium; and low-sodium snacks under the SaltMe! brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tekcapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekcapital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.