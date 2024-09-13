Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 944,203 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 1,227,653 shares.The stock last traded at $8.86 and had previously closed at $9.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Get Terns Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $576.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of -0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.94.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. Equities research analysts expect that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jill M. Quigley sold 6,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $47,178.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,857 shares in the company, valued at $183,221.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark J. Vignola sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jill M. Quigley sold 6,143 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $47,178.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,221.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,354 shares of company stock valued at $839,288. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terns Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TERN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,690,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,321,000 after acquiring an additional 469,176 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,307,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,978,000 after buying an additional 159,013 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,199,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,425,000 after acquiring an additional 11,535 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,003,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,131,000 after acquiring an additional 578,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,309,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 664,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.