TerraClassicUSD Trading Up 18.5% This Week (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0172 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $100.56 million and $8.17 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00041271 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007093 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00014256 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00007038 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,917,047,653 coins and its circulating supply is 5,838,533,915 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

