Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Horizon Family Wealth Inc.

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,370 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its position in Tesla by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $229.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $734.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $278.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.45.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.03.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

